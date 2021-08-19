Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that in ancient Egypt, people thought that cats were capable of bringing good fortune to those who sheltered them. Wealthy families honored their cats by dressing them in jewels and feeding them sumptuous exotic foods. When the cats died, they were mummified. Queen Cleopatra named her cat “Tivali,” which means “gift of god.”

Caley, a 4-month-old white and grey tabby kitten, is an adorable “cool cat” who loves having her head petted by visitors at the shelter. She also enjoys playing with new cat toys.

Walker, 7-year-old black and white tuxedo, is a handsome “cool cat” who loves to observe everyone with his unwavering gaze and good looks. He is shy at first, but warms up to new friends.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Caley, Walker, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going until Sunday, Sept. 19. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.