Wayne HealthCare sponsors Sunshine 5K

Staff Report

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Wayne HealthCare as a generous sponsor of the event.

“Wayne HealthCare is focused on improving the health and well-being of community members, while supporting health-centered initiatives like the Sunshine 5K,” said Terri Flood, vice president of business development at Wayne HealthCare. “This event supports our promotion of wellness and investment to build a healthier community.”

To register for the Sunshine 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Early entry fee is $18 (age 15 and over) and $15 (age 14 and under) until Sept. 9. Fee includes t-shirt, goody bag, homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, childcare and age-group awards. After Sept. 9, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under may register for $5 without t-shirt. Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 a.m.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic course that was redesigned in 2020. The paved path winds mainly through Greenville Park and over the iconic swinging bridge.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: Cancer Association of Darke County, EverHeart Hospice, DeColores Montessori School, St. Mary’s School, Edison Foundation and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]