Premier Health sponsors Sunshine 5K Run/Walk Sept. 18

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 am. The Foundation would like to thank Premier Health as a generous sponsor of the event.

Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. The Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Greenville is located across from Wayne Healthcare at 742 Sweitzer Street. The facility houses the cardiology practice plus other medical specialties. Early entry fee is $18 (age 15 and over) and $15 (age 14 and under) until Sept. 9. Fee includes t-shirt, goody bag, homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, childcare and age-group awards. After Sept. 9, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under may register for $5 without t-shirt. Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 a.m.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic course that was redesigned in 2020. The paved path winds mainly through Greenville Park and over the iconic swinging bridge.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: Cancer Association of Darke County, EverHeart Hospice, DeColores Montessori School, St. Mary’s School, Edison Foundation and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. To register for the Sunshine 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

For more information, call 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]