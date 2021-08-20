Local Dems Ridin’ with Biden

By Carol Marsh

GREENVILLE — As opening day at The Great Darke County Fair greets Darke County us, there is plenty of fun, food and friendship to experience throughout the week. Many businesses, churches and non-profits throughout the region have pitched a tent to welcome residents and visitors, including political organizations, like the Darke County Democrats, who are inviting everyone to come along for the ride.

Hosting the theme “Ridin’ With Biden,” the Darke County Democrats invite fair-goers to honor 46th President, Joe Biden, by taking a ride on their portable stationary bike, in their tent, which is located at the outside south wall of the Coliseum. Everyone is invited to pedal the bike 46 times, and enter a “Bicycle-Giveaway” raffle all week long. The winner will be drawn on the last Saturday of the Fair, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. Supporters will also be giving away glow sticks and children’s American flag stickers or portable tatoos to celebrate freedom, fun, and the Fair. Memorabilia, buttons and bumper stickers, are available for a minimal donation.

Fairgoers may also register to vote at the tent all week long. Information will also be available for the “I Vote in Honor of a Veteran” program, initiated by current Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, in which participants can share a tribute and photos of their honored veteran on the Secretary of State’s website and receive a pin to wear on Election Day.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be on-site for Visitor’s Day, Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m., to greet Darke County residents. Whaley is running for the Ohio Governor’s seat in 2022. In addition, other local Democratic Party dignitaries will be available throughout the week, including Darke County Democrat Party Chairman and County Engineer Jim Surber, Treasurer and Darke County Board of Elections Chair Amy Erisman, and Vice-Chairman and Darke County Treasurer, Scott Zumbrink.

Attendees can stop by the tent anytime — just to relax, chat and enjoy the atmosphere, with cooling fans and chairs available.