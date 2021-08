GREENVILLE — Attention Jr. Fair Award Winners!

Daily Advocate reporters will be onsite at the Great Darke County Fair taking photos of award winners and their winning animals at the south side of the Goat Barn during the following days/times:

Monday, Aug. 23 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Please remember to bring your trophies and ribbons!