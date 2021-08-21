Six appear in Common Pleas Court

By: Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Four people appear for a grand jury arraignment and two appeared for sentencing in Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Adam M. Clark, of Piqua, entered a not guilty plea on account of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Clark’s pretrial date is set for Oct. 14.

Desmond M. Michael, of Versailles, entered a not guilty plea on account of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Michael’s pretrial date is set for Sept. 13.

Jeremy N. Rockwood, of Versailles, entered a not guilty plea on account of failure to notify of change of address, a third-degree felony. Rockwood has a prior sex offense conviction so notifying the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address is a legal requirement. He faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Rockwood’s next hearing will be held Sept. 17.

Troy D. Yeomans, of Pitsburg, entered a not guilty plea on account of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of methamphetamines, also a fifth-degree felony. Yeoman faces up to a year in jail and a $2500 fine, not mandatory. His next court date will be Sept. 23.

Cody M. Crawford, of Greenville, was sentenced on account of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Crawford admitted he was under the influence at the time and failed to stop at a stop signal. From there, he proceeded to run from the law at 98 miles per hour for 12 miles. Crawford was sentenced to up to 5 years community control with 100 hours of community service.

Carissima T. Rapier, of Greenville, was sentenced on account of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Rapier was sentenced to 12 months in prison with the possibility of early release. Judge Hein used Rapier’s case to send a message.

“You need to go back to the recovery team because they need to know, I will be back. This is just what I need to do,” Hein said.

The charges Rapier faced were put in place to help her fight her addiction, send a message to the community, and Hein said he hopes she is able to keep a positive attitude in order to come out as an inspiration to the sober community.

“I am going to bounce back. I’m a fighter,” Rapier said. “Dealing with life sometimes can be cruel. I’m going to fight it.”

Rapier was unhappy with the sentence she received, but said she is using the opportunity to fight her addiction and become a role model for those around her. In the courtroom, Rapier had numerous supporters who spoke on her behalf. Many of whom were from her recovery group. They all stated she is optimistic and encourages all around her.

Judge Hein said he hopes she keeps that mentality and comes out stronger than before as a way to keep encouraging her peers to keep seeking out help.

