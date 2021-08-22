4-H Livestock Committee promote Jr. Fair sales

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Yard signs reading “Proud Supporter” and “Proud Exhibitor” of the Darke County Junior Fair Livestock Sales have been popping up all around Darke County in the past few weeks.

According to Gary Goettemoeller, President of the Committee, the members who represent all species of livestock sold by the 4-H members at the fair thought the signs would be a good way to increase visibility and interest in the sales.

Local attorney Ted Finnarn, who lives on his family farm in Neave Township, said that this was an excellent way to make up for the downturn in revenue from the sales last year due to the COVID pandemic. Finnarn, who has been on the committee for 45 years, noted that the sales have been rearranged this year with two new starting times. The sales and times are as follows:

The Junior Fair Market Lamb sale with the Market Goat sale (to occur immediately after the Lamb sale) is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. sharp, in the Sheep Arena.

The Junior Fair Swine sale is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. sharp, in the Swine Barn.

The Junior Fair Poultry and Rabbits sale, also on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. sharp, in the Poultry Barn.

The Dairy Beef and Milk sale is Thursday, Aug. 26, which are 4 p.m. sharp in the Cattle Arena, with the Beef sale following one-half hour after the Dairy sale concludes, in the Cattle Arena.

Sponsors and buyers can still register and obtain their number by going to any one of the sales, and their support for advertising is still welcomed by all of the 4-H members at the Fair.