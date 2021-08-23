Apple Farm Service is Redhawks gameday sponsor

Staff report

OXFORD, Ohio — Apple Farm Service is excited to be a game day sponsor for the Miami University Redhawks football team. Join the Redhawks and Apple Farm Service as they take on the Long Island University Sharks for their first home game on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3:30 p.m.

Come early to enjoy the pregame activities presented by Apple Farm Service. Complete the zero-turn obstacle course, compete in the vertical tillage field goal challenge, or have your kids play in the corn play pit. Tractor and equipment displays will also be placed around Yager Stadium. Stick around for half time pedal tractor racing and special “Apple Farm Service” videos on the big screen.

Interested in discount tickets? Miami University is offering $10 tickets for this game only! Just visit AppleFarmService.com/RedHawks and use promo code APPLEFARMS to claim your $10 tickets.