Greenville Art Guild to offer Urban Sketching class

Staff report

GREENVILLE — In collaboration with the Greenville Public Library, the Greenville Art Guild is excited to offer an Urban Sketching class with local artist Michael Glass. Students of the class will learn urban sketching techniques featuring local architecture and landscapes. The event is open to anyone high school age and above.

This class is recommended for beginners and people who have a little sketching experience. The event will be held as two sessions on Saturday, Sept. 11 on the lawn at the Greenville Public Library, the first from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the second from noon to 1:30 p.m.

You must register for this event as each class will be limited to 10 people to allow for individual attention. There is a $10 registration fee. Registration can be completed by mailing a check to the Greenville Art Guild, PO Box 172, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Checks should be made out to the Greenville Art Guild. The deadline for registration is Sept. 1.

The registration fee will cover the class itself and $20 worth of sketching materials. Participants will need to bring a chair and a TV tray or other small table to sketch on, along with a desire to try something new!

Scholarships for this event are available for two high school students and will cover the $10 registration fee.

Since this is an outdoor event, the rain date will be Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event is made possible thanks to a grant from the Darke County Endowment for the Arts.

For more information, please call or text Marilyn Banks at 937-423-0630.

Michael Glass is a local full-time professional artist that has been doing art and illustration since he studied at the Columbus College of Art and Design from 1993 to 1997. His focus of study was visual communications and a strong love for illustration and graphic design. He works with fine art painting and illustrations in local business windows.

The Greenville Art Guild was formed in 1940 and continues today as an organization that encourages and sponsors activities for the promotion, advancement, education and appreciation of fine art in the community.