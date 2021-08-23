Bradford Library offers Preschool Story Hour

Staff report

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library is pleased to bring back our popular Preschool Story Hour with Candice in person! Story Hour is offered on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and is for preschoolers age 3 to 5. Our first six-week session will start on Sept. 14 and will run until October 19, 2021. This first six weeks will be all about getting to know your child better and learning about what makes them special! Classes are offered in six week themed sessions followed by a break week.

Our Story Hour includes games, songs, crafts, large muscle activities and fine motor skill building along with stories to help get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Story Hour is led by Candice Skinner. Candice has a degree in Early Childhood Development and has several years of experience as at Bradford Public Library as our preschool story hour facilitator.

Registrations are required at the beginning of each six-week session and space is limited. Please call or stop by to sign up your child today. Please call if you have questions at 937-448-2612.