St. John Lutheran to welcome new pastor

Staff report

GREENVILLE — St. John Lutheran Church, Greenville, has called a new pastor to serve the congregation.

Pastor Alliyah Greaver visited St. John in June and accepted the call this summer. She grew up in Yankton, S.D. and received her undergraduate degree for Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. After college, Alliyah attended seminary and received her Masters of Divinity from the North American Lutheran Seminary and Trinity School for Ministry.

Previously, Alliyah has worked in Christian Education and Camp Ministry, she completed her pastoral internship at St. John Lutheran Church of Boerne, Texas. She was ordained in the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) on Aug. 15, 2021.

Pastor Alliyah will be arriving in Greenville the first week of September, and will be installed as the new pastor at St. John Lutheran Church on Sept. 12, 2021. Local clergy and members of the community are invited to attend this 3:00 p.m. service at St. John Lutheran Church. The installation service will be led by Pastor Alliyah Greaver and Pastor Paul Schultz, the Mission District Dean of Southwestern Ohio. Pastor Alliyah is looking forward to arriving in Greenville and to serving St. John and the community.