Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

By Jim Comer

DailyAdvocate.com

ADAMS TWP. — A driver escaped serious injuries early Tuesday morning following a rollover accident that left the vehicle on its top in Adams Township.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies to the intersection of Arcanum Bears Mill Road and Miller Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and exited the left side of the roadway. The single occupant driver then overcorrected, entering the roadway, and veering off the right side where the vehicle rolled at least once before coming to rest on its top against a tree.

The female driver of the Oldsmobile was treated at the scene for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for The Daily Advocate. He can be reached by email at [email protected]