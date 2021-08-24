Reid Health sponsors Sunshine 5K

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Reid Health is proud to serve as the lead sponsor of the Sunshine 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Greenville City Park. Hosted by the Darke County Foundation, the event will welcome hundreds of participants and raise funds for local non-profit organizations including the Cancer Association of Darke County, EverHeart Hospice, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, St. Mary’s School, and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

Headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, Reid Health has a Greenville facility at 1101 Jackson Street. The 34,000-square-foot complex houses Bethel Cardiology and other specialties offered by the Reid Health system.

Runners and walkers at the Sunshine 5K will enjoy a scenic 5K route throughout the park and over the swinging bridge. Included with registration are a t-shirt, goody bag, homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, age-group award medals, and childcare. To register, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Early entry fee is $18 (age 15 and over) and $15 (age 14 and under) until Sept. 9. After Sept. 9, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). $5 for age 14 and under (no shirt). Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am. The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.