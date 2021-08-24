Back to school walk in immunization clinic Sept. 1

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — In order to meet school immunization requirements, the Darke County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Darke County Health Department Sept. 1. The Health Department is located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. The clinic will run until supplies last.

Students who are incoming 7th graders and incoming 12th graders are both required to receive vaccines. Those going into 7th grade will need a Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis) and Menveo (Meningococcal) vaccine. The required vaccine for incoming 12th graders is the Menveo vaccine.

This clinic is at no cost to families. For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card. A copy of the card will be made onsite and billed to the insurance company. The Health Department gets reimbursed from insurance companies, so no family will receive a bill from this vaccine clinic.

For any questions or additional information on this clinic or state vaccine requirements, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.