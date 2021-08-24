Stephens Trust supports Empowering Darke County Youth

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust Fund has continued its support of Empowering Darke County Youth with its second major June distribution.

“We are extremely grateful to the Trust Fund Committee for its support of our young people,” said Susi Halley, Empowering Vice President, and Kay Sloat, Empowering Board Member. “Without the support of this Fund, we wouldn’t be able to help as many students as we have.”

“By giving to Empowering Darke County Youth,” Board President Dianna Wagner said recently, “our community will be enriched.” She has also noted the importance of the community service opportunities for young people who volunteer in Empowering After School programs.

“Over the past 30 years,” Wagner continued, “the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust Fund has distributed over $1.9 million to the benefit of Greenville area residents. Mr. Stephens’ contributions have enhanced the community well into the future.”

Empowering programs have assisted nearly 1,100 Darke County students struggling in their academics, with after-school tutoring programs available in Greenville, Ansonia and Arcanum-Butler schools. In addition, the non-profit organization offers year-around Empowering Distance tutoring and summer tutoring at Greenville Public Library. The Distance and Library programs are available to any Darke County student needing academic help.

Harry D. Stephens Memorial Fund distributions are made in June and December. Applications are available at Darke County Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. 4th St., Greenville. The application deadline for December is Oct. 1. Completed applications are to be returned to Gary L. Flinn Co., L.P.A., at 429 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

In addition to Board President Wagner, Harry D. Stephens Memorial Fund Committee members are Dr. Michael Fourman, Scott Zumbrink, Greg Zechar, and Sue Holzapfel.

Additional information about Empowering programs and how to support them can be obtained by emailing [email protected]