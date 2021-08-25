Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from BARK Animal Rescue, Inc. in Greenville.

Jasmine, a 2-year-old Pitbull, is a very sweet girl who loves belly rubs, car rides, and walking on a leash. Jasmine is spayed, housebroken and crate trained. Jasmine loves people, and is good with other dogs. She is up-to-date on all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. Her adoption fee is $200.

Interested in adopting Jasmine? Contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at [email protected], or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com.