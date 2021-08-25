Cheerleading brings communities together

Meladi Brewer
DailyAdvocate.com
GREENVILLE — Pride brings communities together, and groups of young people from around the area demonstrated their pride Monday at the Great Darke County Fair’s 30th Annual Cheerleading Competition. Ten teams showed up for their chance to compete for the grand prize.
Despite the heat index being in the 90s, the competitors were smiling and dancing their way to awards. Many of the competitors put their differences aside to huddle up together to play a friendly game of Little Sally Walker while the judges tallied up their scores showing spectators how sportsmanlike competitions can be.
Pee Wee Cheer Awards:
1st place: Darke County Elite Cheer
2nd place: Arcanum Pee Wee Cheer
3rd place: Piqua Pee Wee Cheer
Pee Wee Dance Awards:
1st place: TriVillage Youth Dance
2nd place: Arcanum Pee Wee Dance
3rd place: Darke County Elite Dance
Jr. High Cheer Awards:
1st place: Greenville Jr. High Cheer
2nd place: TriVillage Jr. High Cheer
3rd place: Piqua Jr. High Cheer
Jr. High Dance Awards:
1st place: Mississinawa Jr. High Dance
2nd place: Bradford Jr. High Dance
3rd place: Piqua Jr. High Dance
High School Cheer Awards:
1st place: Ansonia High School Cheer
2nd place: TriVillage High School Cheer
3rd place: Arcanum High School Cheer
High School Dance Awards:
1st place: Versailles High School Dance
2nd place: Ansonia High School Dance
3rd place: TriVillage High School Dance
Spirit Award:
TriVillage
Each winner received medals and a check: 1st place received $100, 2nd received $75, and 3rd place received $25.
A special thank you is extended to the event sponsor: Darke Rural Electric Corporation, Inc.
To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer email mbreweraimmediamidwest.com.