High school ‘Big Buddies’ wanted

Staff report

DARKE, SHELBY COUNTIES — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is excited to announce that another great year of the Big Buddies program is up and running. Buddies program is a nine-month commitment where high school freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors agree to work with and mentor elementary aged children two times per month. During these meetings, the high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work one-on-one with a “Little” who is assigned to them. These matches work on different educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum will be focused around therapy games.

The Buddies program this year is at a total of seven different sites in Darke and Shelby counties for the 2021-2022 school year. These sessions are held at Greenville, Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles in Darke County, as well as Longfellow, Northwood, and Emerson Elementary Schools in Shelby County.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally-affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children from who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. The Big Buddies program has proven beneficial not only for the “Littles” but for the high school volunteers, as well. If you are interested in becoming a mentor in our site-based program, please call the Sidney or Greenville office for more information.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a United Way member agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. If you would like more information about how to become a volunteer, you may visit the agency web site at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call the Sidney office at 937-492-7611 or the Greenville office at 937-547-9622.