‘Prairie Days’ returning, volunteers needed

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is excited to announce that Prairie Days will again return in 2021!

The Prairie Days festival will take place during the last weekend of September, focusing on the prairie way of life circa 1780 to 1810, and featuring many crafts, games, and trades of the time period. The event is free and open to the public.

Each year, this event requires the hard work of many volunteers to make everything come together, and Darke County Parks is in need of volunteers this year. Volunteers assist with several activities, such as the pioneer Olympics, rope making, and sorghum press demonstrations, as well as several crafts, such as making kites, candle dipping, paper quilts, wind socks, and pioneer hats.

In addition, Darke County Parks is looking for vendors interested in participating in Prairie Days. To apply, please contact the Darke County Parks at [email protected]

Anyone who is interested in volunteering, please call the nature center at 937-548-0165 to sign up or visit www.darkecountyparks.org/prairie-days.