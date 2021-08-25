One enters guilty plea in court

Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — One person entered a guilty plea in Darke County Common Plea Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Anthony Bryant Madden, of Greenville, pleaded guilty via Zoom call from the Darke County Jail, to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. As part of the plea, the state has agreed to waive a separate charge for trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

When sentenced, Madden faces a maximum of up to 18 months incarceration and a maximum fine of up to $5,000. His bond is set for $15,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7.

