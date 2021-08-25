Schleiger and Whitmer crowned Miss and Mr

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The 2021 Great Darke County Fair held its annual Little Miss and Mr. Contest Monday.

The 2021 Little Miss Darke County Fair is Emma Schleiger, and the 2021 Little Mr Darke County Fair is Evan Whitmer.

Nervous contestants lined the back of the stage as they patiently waited their turn to strut across the stage. Brooke Moore of News 2 was the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the event and helped comfort the young ones into talking in front of the crowd.

The 2019 Little Mr Darke County Henry Sutter spoke in between the judgings. When asked what he thought of the contestants competing for his title he got a sheepish grin before stating “They’re cute.”

He wished all the contestants good luck and left the audience with a funny factoid about himself.

“Last year I ripped my shirt open,” Sutter said.

Talking to the judges, Amanda Stine agreed the way to stand out to the judged is to make them laugh by doing something funny.

“I was excited to be asked to judge because I bring the ride company to the fair, but I never get to do anything up here,” Stine said. “I enjoy hearing what ride and food they like most, but doing something funny stands out to the judges.”

She left the factoid to help future contestants.

A special thanks goes out to the sponsors of the event: Spirit Medical Transport, Helen’s Flowers for the floral donations, and The Daily Advocate and Early Bird for donating the bikes for the winners.

2021 Little Mr and Miss Darke County Fair Winners:

Little Mr Darke County Fair: Evan Whitmer

1st Runner-Up: Wyatt Crawford

2nd Runner-Up: Brayden Kester

Little MissDarke County Fair: Emma Schleiger

1st Runner-up: Addi Hemp

2nd Runner-up: Edie Fearon

