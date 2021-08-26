Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that kittens bond to human scent. Socialization and human handling, especially during weeks three through seven, are vital to a housecat’s emotional and physical well-being. From kittenhood, each cat needs to acclimate to the routines of the household. For instance, if families go on trips, get the kitten used to car rides. Handling young kittens requires gentleness and love. When looking for that perfect new little feline family member, look to their behavior from the start. If it huddles in the corner, that could be a problem. The kitten that will take a break from playing to purr for awhile is the one who will more easily look for human companionship.

Levi, a 5-month-old white and grey tabby kitten, is an adorable “cool cat” who is a true social butterfly. He loves having his head petted by visitors at the shelter, and purrs loudly.

Rami, 5-month old tan and white domestic shorthair, is a lovely “cool cat” who desires to be the “belle of the ball.” She enjoys human attention, and playing with new toys.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Levi, Rami, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going until Sunday, Sept. 19. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.