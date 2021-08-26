Versailles Council discusses construction increases, truck traffic study

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Street projects were among the top agenda items discussed at the Village of Versailles Council meeting last Wednesday night.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council Members Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Mike Berger, Cory Griesdorn, Lance Steinbrunner, and Todd Dammeyer. Fiscal Officer Kathy Ording and Village attorney Tom Guillozet also attended.

Mayor Subler, Village Manager Busse, and the full Council expressed a warm welcome to the newest member of the Versailles Police Department. Officer Ty Meyer was sworn in last week by Council member Mike Berger. The ceremony was also attended by Police Chief Josh Bolin.

Busse presented his report, stating that the Village has received the final change order from Tom’s Construction, with an additional increase of $47,028.84 due to the additional expense of backhoe digging and good fill gravel, due to poor soil conditions in the first block of Virginia Street. This change order had been expected by the Village. Also, fire hydrants were fitted with new couplers along the Virginia Street. Upon discussion, the council unanimously approved the change order increase.

“We anticipated change orders due to the poor soil conditions at the site. We knew there would be extra expenses involved,” said Mike Busse, Village Administrator.

Busse noted the continued progress along Maple Street, citing a change order request for PAB Construction in the amount of $15,594.05, to cover the anticipated expense of additional curb removal requested by the Village, asphalt quantities, and the 4th transite water line retirement. New manhole cover replacement will also be finished by next week, and Mr. Manhole is currently adjusting the manholes in all newly paved areas.

“Some low spots on the street needed to be filled after milling, which required extra asphalt,” said Busse.

Busse noted that ODOT has milled St. Rt 185, and the resurfacing will be completed this week. The Village’s Street Department will conduct asphalt patching in areas that have been disturbed by water, sewer or storm system repairs over the past few weeks.

Finally, Busse discussed the potential of developing an alternate truck route to alleviate truck congestion in the downtown area, noting that the next step is to complete a study to explore all availabe alternatives and cost estimates for each available option, and told the council he has asked Access Engineering and Choice One Engineering for proposals.

“In the future, we plan to have public discussions and input on this. We are exploring all the options,” said Busse.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.