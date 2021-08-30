Three appear in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared for sentencing in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kenneth D. Baker, of Ansonia, was sentenced on a count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Baker picked up a prescription for a deceased individual and claims to have properly and legally disposed of it. Baker was sentenced to 60 months of community control with seven days of jail time. He is also required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Michael R. Crawford, of Greenville, was sentenced on a count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Crawford forged a check from his mother’s checkbook and was sentenced to 5 years supervision. He also has to attend required classes on substance abuse, mental health, job training, anger management, and other education classes that are recommended, as well as complete 100 hours of community service.

Brian E. Seats Jr., of Greenville, was sentenced on a count of failure to notify of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. Seats was sentenced to 153 days of jail with 153 days credited.

