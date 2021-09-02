Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that

Cats spend a great deal of their day grooming themselves, and they often don’t like getting wet or bathed. Wet fur is extremely uncomfortable for a cat and often takes a long time to dry. Wet fur is also heavier than dry and, perhaps, impairs a cat’s agility —if only for a short time, making it easier for predators to catch them. Falling into a full bathtub or garden pond, for example, can be a shocking (and also frightening) experience for a cat. Yet, many cats seem to enjoy playing with running or dripping water out of a faucet, perhaps intrigued by the movements of the water and the sounds it makes. Cats don’t seem to mind the water when only their paws get wet.

Gus, a 6-month-old male grey tabby kitten, is an adorable “cool cat” who is purrs loudly when people come near to him. He is social and lovable.

Minzy, a 4-year -old old spayed female grey domestic shorthair, is a lovely “cool cat” who thoroughly enjoys human contact. She purrs and welcomes all visitors to the shelter.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Gus, Minzy, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going until Sunday, Sept. 19. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.