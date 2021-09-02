Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert band will present its last concert of the 2021 Summer Series in the park this Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Marling Band Shell located in the beautiful Greenville City Park.

This week, the band will feature John and Chelsea Whirledge. Chelsea will be singing the wonderful aria from “The Greatest Showman,” “Never Enough.” John Whirledge will be doing a command performance of “God Bless the USA.” Both John and Chelsea will also be on hand for a wonderful performance of “God Bless America.” The Greenville Color Guard will present the colors for our event as well. The Grand Finale offers both pop music with overtures and marches featuring the work of Henry Fillmore.

The concerts presented by the Greenville Municipal Concert Band are free of charge. Plenty of bench seating is available and you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to sit on to enjoy the show. Bring some friends and experience this wonderful conclusion to our magical year.