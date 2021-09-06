2021 Troy, Ohio PorchFest returns on Saturday, Sept. 11

Staff report

TROY — Troy residents are ready and looking forward to the Sept. 11, 2021 Troy, Ohio PorchFest. The Artisan Tent Village will open at 12 p.m. on Oxford Street between the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Twenty+ artisan and non-profit vendors will be arranged down Oxford Street. You will find booths by Barr’s Soapery and Revival Haus, wood-carved flutes by Slow Rise Music, Barbie Lou’s knitted baby dolls as well as wood carvings, woven garments, paintings, jewelry, glassworks and more! Food vendors will be Riddle’s Texas Cowboy Bar-B-Que, Susie’s Big Dipper, Kona Ice, Eat My Taco Truck, Kiwanis snacks, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine and more! Find menus and more at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest.

The festival will open at 11 a.m. and will be brought to life by the dynamic T.R.S.S. Drum Corps. This marching band features cymbals, snares, and big bass drums with over 8 musicians marching and stirring up some amazing percussion. The band is great fun and an exciting way to begin the music.

The concerts begin at 1 p.m. in the footprint of the Southwest Historic District. Forty bands will play forty concerts on forty porches during this festival. Each hour seven new concerts will begin on seven new porches. This festival features a wide diversity of music with country, salsa, rock, polka, chamber, rap, folk and everything in between. You can get the festival brochure at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest and select your favorite bands. You will have to plot your strategy because you will never be able to see ALL the concerts. Bring a friend, grab some lunch and take off walking the lovely Southwest Historic District.

The idea of PorchFest seems to have begun in Ithaca, New York in 2007. You will find these neighborhood festivals popping up all over the county, from coast to coast. The Troy, Ohio PorchFest began in 2019 when Linda Tatarian, a local musician and Terrilynn Meece bumped into one another at the Dayton PorchFest. We could make this happen in Troy, they thought!

Terrilynn is the Music Manager at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, which funds and backs the project. She says, “Porchfest is unique because it takes the whole community to make it successful. In addition to the resources at the Hayner, there are hundreds of local folks involved in bringing this festival to life. It is community celebrating community. Troy is the perfect place to make this kind of magic.”