By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News for the week of Sept. 6, 2021

Civil War Expert Robert Wiest to Speak at AWTHS

Coming to Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society this Saturday— If you are interest in US military history don’t miss the program Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has planned for September 9th at 7 p.m. The Civil War holds the interests of many history buffs – AWTHS will be hosting local resident, Robert Wiest, an experienced living history encampments instructor. With his first-hand understanding of army practicality, Robert will explore how the industrial revolution and advances in science and engineering perfected musket function, why the Union Army issued wool uniforms and straight-last shoes to its soldiers, how a bayonet spent more time as a kitchen utensil than a weapon, and much more. Everyone is welcome to this free event for an overview of the historic tools that played such a major part in US history. Located at 123 West George Street, the AWTHS doors will open at 6:30. Come join them!

Aluminum cans may be left on the back porch of the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society for recycling.

Have you submitted your information for the Arcanum Heroes Project at the school? This fall, they will be installing a digital screen that will recognize Arcanum graduates that either served or currently serve in the military or served or currently serve as a first responder (Police, Fire, EMS). If you, a family member, or friend is an Arcanum graduate that has served our country in one (or both) of these ways, they want to recognize you! To be recognized, they are asking that you do the following: 1. Please email Arcanum High School Principal at [email protected] , 2. Please title the email- Heroes Project. 3. Please include the following information in the email: First and Last name of Individual, Graduating Arcanum Class of the Individual, Branch of Military or Type of First Responder, Years of Service in Military or as a First Responder, and A picture of the individual in their military or first responder uniform. They look forward to recognizing our heroes! If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Jason Stephan at the email listed above.

The 2021 Harvest Extravaganza will be held on September 25th and 26th at 5207 Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road. They will feature over 50 vendors with mums, pumpkins, country crafts, handmade items, soaps & candles, Vintage décor, Grunge décor, Shabby chic, Primitives, Boutiques, Antiques, Jewelry, and good old Rusty junk! Along with shopping, enjoy tasty treats from local trucks and vendors, live Bluegrass music with Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. Bluegrass Rambles from Noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This innovative market will provide rustic gifts, furniture, and home décor all in one vibrant place. Vendors have a lot of vintage styles found at the market ranging from farmhouse to industrial, and from mid-century to primitive. There will also be handmade goods that includes jewelry, imaginative home décor, spa-style bath goodies, candles, mums, pumpkins, and all things fall and Christmas. Each booth is set up like a miniature shop with a distinct and creative style. There will be a variety of food including sandwiches, BBQ, wood-fired pizza, breadsticks, fried chicken, ice cream, kettle corn, baked goods, along with a lot of other treats. All parking donations will go to Pleasant Hill Church of God. Come out to the country and enjoy an afternoon of shopping and support your local community.

Arcanum High School Homecoming Week for the 2021-22 school year will be September 20 to 24. Currently, administrators plan to have a homecoming dance. Tickets for the homecoming dance and selection of homecoming royalty will begin soon after the start of school.

“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” ~ J.K. Rowling

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ~ Jim Bishop

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.