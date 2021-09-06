EverHeart Hospice raises funds for patients at 26th Annual Memorial Golf Outing

Staff report

CELINA — EverHeart Hospice held their 26th Annual Memorial Golf Outing presented by May Financial Group and The Messenger Press on July 30 at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

In total, 32 teams participated in the event. In addition to 18 rounds of golf, participants enjoyed a boxed lunch prior to the shotgun start and a dinner catered by the Mercer County Elks at the conclusion of play.

To add to the fun, golfers had the opportunity to test their luck in several other “games” throughout the day.

A brand-new Golf Ball Drop replaced the traditional 50/50 raffle. Instead of tickets, players could purchase a numbered ball. Once all the numbers were purchased, the golf balls were dropped from a boom truck onto the putting green. The person who purchased the number that landed in the hole received half the proceeds from the drop. Also taking place the day of the event was a raffle for a new Ping Driver.

Each year, EverHeart Hospice also features “Skirts and Ties” as a separate fundraiser to benefit local charities and organizations. This fun activity allows players to tee off closer to specified holes. Proceeds this year totaled $500 and were donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Grand Lake Chapter.

Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at EverHeart Hospice, shared, “I would like to thank all of the wonderful staff members, volunteers, Board members, sponsors, and community partners who worked together to ensure our outing was a great success. This year I was humbled by the support our sponsors and golf teams showed for EverHeart Hospice. Their generosity will truly make a difference and allow us to continue our mission in providing compassionate care to patients and families.”

The Memorial Golf Outing is a chance for EverHeart Hospice to raise money to support their general patient care fund. Support from sponsors and attendees makes quality, compassionate Hospice and Palliative Care available to the community.

The 27th Annual Memorial Golf outing is scheduled for July 22, 2022, at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles, Ohio.

For more information about EverHeart Hospice, visit everhearthospice.org or call 1-800-417-7535.