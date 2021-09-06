Legendary Rollin’ 50s Fall Cruise-in Sept 11

GREENVILLE — This Saturday, Sept. 11, Darke County residents can take a memorable stroll down Broadway, enjoying the sights, sounds, and sweet rides of the “golden age” of classic cars. Back for its 39th year, the Legendary Rolling ‘50s Classics Fall Cruise-In is happening from 2 to 8 p.m (or longer) in downtown Greenville.

As one of Ohio’s largest cruise-ins, this anticipated yearly event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon and evening for everyone, complete with ‘50s and ‘60s music provided by popular local DJ, Fast Eddie.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 450 cars, and proceeds will be donated to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and the Cancer Association of Darke County. No show cars on Broadway before 2 p.m., and no burnouts or flame throwing allowed. Trophies will be awarded at 8 p.m., and the cruise-in entry fee is $10.

Interested in bringing a car? Just contact Legendary Rollin’ ‘50s president Dave Niley at 937-548-4517, or Kenny Erwin 937-337-6703.