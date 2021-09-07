Community Blood Center hosts local drives

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Join the fight against cancer and help keep the blood supply strong by donating blood this fall season. Two donation options are upcoming in the local area:

-Greenville Rotary Club community blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

-Ansonia High School community blood drive on Friday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 East Canal St., Ansonia.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cancer Fighters t-shirt is the third and final design in the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are the GOAT” campaign. CBC is challenging eligible donors to collect all three designs before the campaign ends on Oct. 30.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC anticipates a full return of high school blood drives in the coming weeks but must be prepared for COVID-related delays or disruptions in the high school blood drive schedule.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.