Aktion Club visits Darke County Humane Society

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Humane Society staff received a special surprise visit from the Greenville Aktion Club as part of their ongoing service appreciation project to recognize local businesses and organizations throughout the Darke County community.

Aktion Club members Brooke Baumann and William Malashevitz, from Your Happy Place, Inc. in Greenville, delivered fresh donuts and coffee (from Eikenberry’s IGA and the Coffee Pot in Greenville) to brighten the day of staff at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49 in Greenville.

Aktion Club members are also continuing to collect shoes for the Darke County Humane Society’s fundraising campaign. All proceeds from the shoe drive will go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the shelter, with plans to add a much needed fenced-in area for the shelter’s canine residents.

Gently used adult and children’s footwear, including shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, are being collected through the end of September, and can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.

The Darke County Humane Society’s goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes throughout the shoe collection campaign. Aktion Club members from Darke DD, PCS Darke Career and Life Enrichment Center, Your Happy Place, Inc., and Art Sense are rising to the challenge by seeing which group can collect the most shoes. Those interested in helping with the shoe collection or who wish to make a donation, should stop by the Darke County Humane Society office, or call 937-548-1009 for more details.

The Aktion Club, sponsored by the Greenville Kiwanis, meets every fourth Monday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Ansonia Methodist Church. The next Aktion Club Meeting will be September 27, and will focus on the election of officers for the upcoming year.

Interested in learning more about the Greenville Aktion Club, or its sponsor, the Greenville Kiwanis? Contact Sue Huston at 937-459-4629 or email [email protected]

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.