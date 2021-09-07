EverHeart Hospice welcomes newest board member

Staff report

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to announce the newest member of their Board of Directors, Deb Hemmelgarn!

Deb is the Director of the Medical, Educational, and Development Foundation of Mercer Health (MED Foundation). She has worked at Mercer Health for seven years and has been in her current role since 2017. She is passionate about the community and, as a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Celina, strives to live her life by the Rotary motto: “Service above Self.”

Deb shared one of the reasons she decided to join the EverHeart Hospice Board, “I have a strong passion for helping others and serving our community. My family has relied on EverHeart multiple times over the years and have always been pleased by their care and support.” Deb enjoys reading, bicycling, and vacationing, but her favorite thing to do is spend time with family and friends. She has four children and resides in St. Henry with her husband and beloved cocker spaniel.