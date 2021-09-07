Two enter a change of plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Two enter a change of plea in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kevin E. Jones, of Dayton, entered a guilty plea to failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. By entering a guilty plea, Jones’s failure to comply charge is being amended and reduced to a less serious offense of attempted failure to comply to an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. He can face up to a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5000 fine. His sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Jonathan T. Hittle, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to felonious assault, a second degree felony. By entering into the guilty plea, Hittle’s charge was amended to attempted felonious assault, a third degree felony. Hittle can face up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 1.