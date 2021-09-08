Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Falcon, a 3-year-old intact male Terrier mix, is a good boy who knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Falcon loves treats and is very friendly. He loves attention, and doesn’t mind the other dogs here at the shelter. He weighs in at 47 lbs., and did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed and was microchipped. Falcon’s adoption fee is $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Jake, a 6-year-old neutered male Beagle mix, is an “inside” dog who is good with kids. Although he is not a fan of cats, Jake is very friendly, loves attention, and walks well on a leash. Jake doesn’t mind the other dogs here at the shelter and seems to love everyone he has met. Jake weighs in at 48.6 lbs., and has been given his rabies vaccine, Parvo/distemper, Bordetella Vaccines, dewormed, and is heartworm negative. Jake has also been microchipped. Jake’s adoption fee is also $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Come in and meet Falcon, Jake, and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.