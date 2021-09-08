Greenville Police Blotter

Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Warrant

Sep. 3, 8:30 p.m.: A Greenville police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to a wanted person suspected to be inside the residence. The officer made contact with the property owner who stated a resident named Damon Dickey was currently in his room of the residence. The owner had the front door to the residence unlocked to allow the officer to go to Dickey’s room to check for him. The residence is occupied by several individuals who share the residence and rooms. Dispatch checked Leads/NCIC and advised that Dickey has an active felony warrant reference a Darke County probation violation. The officer knocked on Dickey’s door and a male subject opened the door. The officer then observed Dickey laying on a bed inside the room. Dispatch confirmed the warrant, and the officer detained Dickey, placing him into handcuffs. Dickey was searched before he was placed into the backseat of the cruiser. Dickey was then transported to the Darke County Jail where he was released to staff.

Sep. 7, 6:02 a.m.: A Greenville police officer was dispatched to the Baymont Inn on Martin Street in reference to a keep the peace. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the hotel employee who advised they wanted the guests in a room on the first floor to leave due to suspected drug activity. It was believed Robert Roselle was staying in the room with his wife. Robert was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. The officer went to the room and knocked on the door. Roselle opened the door and was advised of his warrant before being placed in handcuffs. His wife was advised the hotel wanted her to leave, and she gathered her items and left the hotel. Roselle appeared to be under the influence of some drug and was asked if he wanted to be checked out by rescue. He advised that he did. Greenville Rescue responded which Roselle then signed a refusal for any further treatment before being transported to the county line where he was released to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to the jail and incarcerated for his warrant.

Sep. 3, 9:38 a.m.: Greenville police were dispatched to Quality Inn on E. Russ Road in reference to an agency assist. Upon arrival the officer made contact with a Darke County Probation Office who advised he was trying to contact a female subject who had been missing her daily check in with the court. The probation officer had made contact with the female subject’s grandmother, and she advised that she rented a room for the female subject at the Quality Inn. The police officer and the probation officer both made contact with the female subject in the rented room in the Quality Inn. As the officers entered the room, the female subject pointed to the bathroom door. An officer knocked on the door, and Jason Thomas opened it. The police officer had prior knowledge Thomas had an active warrant through the Greenville Police Department. Thomas was then arrested and searched. During the search, two small clear bags of a crystal-like substance were found in Thomas’s front right pants pocket. Thomas advised it was “ice” which is a common name for methamphetamine. Thomas advised that he had a black bag laying next to the bed that he wanted to take to the jail with him. Inside the bag was a knife and a syringe. Thomas was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated on a bench warrant from failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. His bond is set for $325. The female subject was taken to the courthouse before being released.

Sep. 5, 9:29 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted and during the stop, a passenger was arrested and narcotics were found. The traffic stop was conducted at the corner of Tiffin and Plum Street. It was discovered after investigation that one of the passengers, Mark Martin, had an active warrant out of Darke County. The warrant was confirmed through GPD and Darke County dispatch. Martin was placed into handcuffs and searched for contraband, with none being found. He was placed into the back of the cruiser and transported to the Darke County jail to be held with no bond on an original charge of having weapons under disability.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer email [email protected]