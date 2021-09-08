Lady Wave golfers win match vs. Xenia

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Lady Wave golf team hosted the Xenia girls golf team in a conference match on Sept. 7, 2021.

The Lady Wave won with the match 192 to 237. The Lady Wave were led by Kenna Jenkinson and Trinity Reis with 43s, Leah Fry had a 50 and Lexi Slade had a 56. Julia Herron had a 59 to round out the Wave.

Xenia was led by Brynna Mardis with a 43, Samanatha Klinc had a 64, Renee Jones and Gracee Cassidy both had 65s. MacKenzie Barker had a 67 and Lanna Kunzelman had a 70 to round out Xenia.

The wind was a factor in the match, with both teams struggling with the wind and the effect it was having on the shots.

Greenville is now 7-0 and 4-0 in conference play.