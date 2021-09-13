Rollin’ in to weekend fun

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The weather was “picture perfect” over the weekend, as many residents came out to celebrate a few of the many happenings around Darke County, including the Rollin’ 50’s Car Show on Broadway, and the Feast and Fest Food Truck Rally and Craft Show, which all took place Saturday.

A great time of reminiscing, making memories, and family fun was enjoyed by all at the Legendary Rollin’ 50’s Cruise-in, which spanned across four blocks along Broadway. A colorful array of over 350 cars gathered at 2 p.m. to cruise down Broadway at the 39th annual event, bringing members, car and motorcycle enthusiasts from all around the midwest together in one downtown location. In addition, Rollin’ 50’s popular D.J. Fast Eddie, of Ferguson’s DJ Service, invited all attendees to gathered and commemorate the fallen heroes of September 11, with the backdrop of Greenville’s Fire Department ladder, the American Flag, and a patriotic musical tribute.

Across town, at the Darke County Fairgrounds, the Feast and Fest Food Truck Rally and Craft Show welcomed families from across the county to enjoy spending time together with great music, delicious food, and having fun. Kiddie amusement rides were on site, as well as the Ro-Da-O Farm horse drawn wagon, driven by Arcanum’s own David and Robin Oda family, giving wagon rides to one and all throughout the afternoon event. Event-goers were treated to music by Dayton band “Hey There Morgan,” and members of Bradford’s Solid Rock Apostolic Church (located at 8991 U.S. 36) were on-hand to greet everyone at the guest table as they came through the gate. Be sure to mark the calendar for the church’s upcoming “Solid Rock and Boom” event, happening on Saturday, Oct. 2.

For more information about upcoming events happening around the county, stop by the Mainstreet Greenville and Darke County Tourism office, located at 421 S. Broadway, or visit on the web at www.mainstreetgreenville.org and www.visitdarkecounty.org.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for the Daily Advocate and Early Bird. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.