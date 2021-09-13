Football roundup: Greenville pummels Fairborn for 1st win

GREENVILLE — Greenville scored the first four touchdowns and never looked back as it picked up its first win of the season by beating Fairborn 42-20 in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday at Harmon Field.

Junior running back Brock Short surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season with another monster performance. He ran for 263 yards and five TDs on 17 carries and now has 1,043 rushing yards and 12 TDs to his credit with one fumble.

Short scored on 25-, 7- and 30-yard TD runs in the first quarter to give the Green Wave a 21-0 lead over the winless Skyhawks after extra points by Avery Ernst.

Short scored on a runs of 36 and 67 yards in the second quarter, and Ryan Crampton capped Greenville’s scoring with a 5-yard TD run to give the squad a 42-6 halftime lead.

Fairborn narrowed the final gap with two TDs in the last five minutes.

Greenville (1-3, 1-2 MVL Miami Division) had 347 yards of offense while Fairborn had 184.

Short intercepted two passes and Crampton intercepted one. Crampton led the Green Wave with five tackles while Ty Bush had 4.5.

Greenville is scheduled to travel to Xenia for an MVL crossover game this Friday.

Arcanum 30, Ansonia 14

After a close first half, the Trojans scored a late TD in the second quarter to take a lead, then scored in the fourth quarter to pull away to a Western Ohio Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in a game televised as a part of Fox 45’s “Thursday Night Lights.”

Bryce Schondelmyer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brennen Troutwine and then ran for a two-point conversion to give Arcanum an early 8-0 lead.

The Tigers’ responded. Peyton Beam scored on a 27-yard TD midway through the first to cut the gap to 8-7, then scored on a 3-yard run late in the second to give Ansonia a 14-8 lead.

But Schondelmyer quickly threw a 68-yard TD pass to Tyler Huber to tie it 14-14 after a missed extra-point attempt, then threw a 60-yard TD pass to Zade Shank and ran for a two-point conversion before the end of the quarter to give the Trojans a 22-14 halftime lead.

Schondelmyer scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass to Ian Baker to finish the game’s scoring.

Arcanum (4-0, 3-0 WOAC) had 367 yards of offense, 326 of which came through the air. Ansonia (2-2, 2-1) had 222 yards of offense, 193 of which came on the ground.

Schondelmyer completed 23-of-39 pass attempts for 326 yards and three TDs. Troutwine caught 12 passes for 95 yards with one TD, Shank caught four passes for 92 yards with one TD and Huber caught three passes for 79 yards with one TD. Garrett Garno caught three passes for 48 yards.

Beam ran for 167 yards and two TDs on 29 carries. Ian Schmitmeyer completed 6-of-14 passes for 42 yards and led the squad with 9.5 tackles. Keegen Weiss made nine tackles and had one sack.

Arcanum is scheduled to travel to Tri-County North this Friday while Ansonia is scheduled to host Tri-Village.

Tri-Village 42, Mississinawa Valley 0

The Patriots scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to jump-start a big WOAC win on Friday in New Madison.

Braden Keating threw a 15-yard TD pass to Tanner Printz in the first quarter to give Tri-Village (3-1, 2-1) a 7-0 lead, then the squad pulled away in the second.

Keating threw a 39-yard TD pass to Josh Scantland to push the lead to 14-0, then threw a 33-yard TD pass to Justin Finkbine and a 15-yard TD pass to Scantland before the end of the quarter to push the lead to 28 points.

Reed Wehr scored on a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter to start a running clock, and Jason Hale returned an interception 64 yards of a TD to finish the game’s scoring.

Tri-Village had 350 yards of offense while Mississinawa Valley had 170.

Keating completed 7-of-15 passes for 197 yards with four TDs. Scantland caught three passes for 102 yards and two TDs and Finkbine caught three passes for 81 yards and one TD. Wehr ran for 84 yards and one TD on 10 carries and Joshua Randall ran for 65 yards on three carries. Hale returned one punt for 64 yards.

Austin Rismiller led the Patriots with 10.5 tackles while Randall made 10 and Scantland made 8.5.

Malachi Levesque completed 3-of-15 passes for the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-3) for 66 yards with one interception. Pierce Daniels ran for 84 yards on 17 carries. Drew Anguiano led the squad with five tackles while Tanner Perkins and Dylan Wehrkamp each recovered one fumble.

Tri-Village is scheduled to travel to Ansonia this Friday while Mississinawa Valley is scheduled to host Twin Valley South.

Versailles 49, Parkway 14

The Tigers (3-1, 1-1) built a 35-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a big MAC win on Friday in Versailles.

Carson Bey threw a 27-yard TD pass to Noah McEldowney and scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the squad a 14-0 lead.

Jack Osborne scored on an 18-yard touchdown run and Landon Henry scored on a 36-yard TD run in the first five minutes of the second quarter, then Bey threw a 13-yard TD pass to Eli McEldowney to boost the lead to 35 points at halftime and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

Bey scored on a 35-yard TD run early in the third quarter to increase the lead to 42-0. Max Gehret capped off Versailles’ scoring when he scored on a 15-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Versailles had 462 yards of offense, 334 of which came on the ground. Parkway managed 215 yards of offense.

Bey completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 103 yards with two TDs and ran for 81 yards and two TDs on five carries. Gehret led the squad with 90 rushing yards on nine carries and scored one TD. Osborne ran for 70 yards and one TD on six carries. Noah McEldowney led the team with 56 receiving yards on two catches, including his first-quarter TD reception.

Brayden Keihl and Caleb Kaiser each made five tackles. Jacob Treon intercepted one pass.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Fort Recovery for a MAC game this Friday.

National Trail 37, Bradford 6

The Railroaders lost a WOAC game on Friday in Bradford.

Nation Trail built a 21-0 lead before halftime and never looked back.

The Blazers had 252 yards of offense while Bradford had 138, 108 of which came on the ground. Each team had two turnovers.

Bradford’s TD came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Owen Canan to Landon Monnin.

Bradford (0-4, 0-3) is scheduled to host Preble Shawnee this Friday.

Union City 62, Knightstown 0

The Indians crushed Knightstown in a Tri-Eastern Conference victory on the road on Friday.

Union City (3-1, 2-1 TEC) is scheduled to travel to Northeastern this Friday.