Seven appear in the Darke County Common Pleas Court

Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Seven appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court this past weekend. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Joseph D. Pinks, from Greenville, entered a guilty plea on Thursday via video from the Allen Correctional to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Pinks has two other sentences against him in both Miami and Clarke counties. Judge Hein sentenced Pinks to pay court costs with no concurrent sentencing beyond his current term. Pinks can be released from prison toward the end of 2023.

Jonathan Cantu, of Tennessee, was arraigned via video on one count of breaking and entering and one count theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Cantu can face up to a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a maximum $2,500 fine on each charge, none of which are mandatory. Cantu pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he was released on an OR Bond and will be put on pretrial supervision. His pretrial court date is set for Oct. 14.

Miranda Cheadle, of Greenville, was sentenced on Friday for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. Cheadle was sentenced to Community Control Supervision up to 60 months, 25 days of jail time with 25 days credit, and 100 hours of community service.

Kenny A. Pryor, of Greenville, entered a change of plea on Friday on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Pryor was sentenced to 3-to-4.5 years in prison with mandatory post-prison supervision.

Jeremy N. Rockwood, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea on Friday on a count of failure to notify of a change of address, a felony of the third degree. The lawyers have to submit the guilty plea agreement paperwork in order to go forward with the plea. Rockwood is on trial in Auglaize County on other charges pending the outcome of the Darke County trial results. If indicted, Rockwood could face a maximum of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine with two years of post-release supervision. Rockwood’s next court date is set for Oct. 18.

Nicholas R. Neal, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea via Zoom call from the Darke County Jailhouse on Monday, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Neal can face up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine. His next court date is set for Nov. 1.

Kimberly Slusher, of Union City, was sentenced remotely on Monday for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Slusher had entered a guilty plea for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of detention facility, a felony of the third degree. Her guilty plea is being held by Judge Hein in lieu of completion of terms set by the court. He sentenced her to five years supervision, during which she must obtain employment, complete required classes, complete 100 hours of community service, and obtain her GED.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer email [email protected]