Candidate Blystone to speak Sept. 18

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A free community gathering providing opportunity to learn more about gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The event will be held at Paws Bingo Hall, 848 Martin Street, Greenville, Ohio. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Local school board candidates will speak at 5:15 p.m. Instructors offering classes on the U.S. Constitution will speak at 5:30 p.m. Featured guest, Joe Blystone, will speak at 6 p.m. followed by a time of taking questions. Blystone is a Constitutional Republican running for Ohio Governor in 2022. Blystone states he is for less government restrictions, aid small businesses, less taxes, 2nd Amendment protection, Pro-life, medical freedom and supporting law enforcement.

Concessions will be available with proceeds supporting Darke County Humane Society. Proceeds from the Silent auction, featuring donated items and services from local merchants, support the “Blystone For Governor Campaign.” Blystone merchandise will be available for a donation. Contact [email protected] for more information.

The event is being planned and organized by a local volunteer team committed to helping citizens of Darke County be better informed about the upcoming 2022 Ohio gubernatorial election.