Darke County Foundation awards $163K in community grants

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program, held at the new Birchwood Training Center on Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community.

Money for the grants came from 25 donor-established funds, mostly permanent endowment funds that distribute investment income every year while maintaining the original gift amount. Grant money also came from the Friends of the Foundation Fund that is bolstered every year by hundreds of community supporters. Every dollar of Friends’ donations was used for these grants.

For information on starting a fund that supports community grants or scholarships, contact the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following groups received funding from the Darke County Foundation: ACES School, Ansonia Elementary School, Arcanum High School Band, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bradford Middle School Band, Bradford Railroad Museum, Brethren Retirement Community, Bridges 2 College, Cancer Assoc. of Darke County, Coalition for a Healthy Darke Co., Darke County Center for Arts, Darke County Humane Society, Darke County Parks, Darke County Special Olympics, Darke County United Way, Darke County Weekday Christian Education, DeColores Montessori School, Empowering Darke County Youth, EUM Church – Next Steps, EverHeart Hospice, Financial Assistance for Medical Emergencies, Final Bow Performing Arts, First United Methodist Church, Friends of Bear’s Mill, Gateway Youth Programs, Grace Resurrection Community Center, Garst Museum, Greenville Public Library, Illumination Ministry, Kinder Korner Preschool, Ohio Wave Fastpitch Academy, Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Shelter from Violence, St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, St Vincent DePaul Society, St. Mary’s Church and School, The House that Lulu Built, Upper Valley Career Center Aspire, Versailles Schools Special Needs, Versailles Heritage Park, Versailles Schools Music Boosters, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, YMCA of Darke County, and YOLO of Darke County.