Local Briefs

Greenville CIC meets Sept. 22

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. in the basement classroom of the Municipal Building (located at 100 Public Square) for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Upcoming Arcanum public meeting

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meeting at 309 South Albright Street:

Planning Commission – Thursday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Sexton named to SNHU Summer 2021 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Caitlin Sexton of Arcanum has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Summer 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Mississinawa Valley Fall Craft Show Oct. 23

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississnawa Valley Fall Craft Show will be held Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come and spend the day shopping and also help support the eighth grade students going on their class trip in the fall of 2022. There are various local vendors, concession stand, bake sale and raffle items. Anyone interested in having a booth at the craft show can call Sandy Denniston at 937-968-4111.