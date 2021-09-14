No vaccine mandate for officers

As most people know, we are currently experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world. During this pandemic, there have been multiple restrictions, mandates, and recommendations. Most of these restrictions, mandates, and recommendations have caused people to be upset and has created a large division between the people of our great country. One in particular issue that has caused major division is whether or not someone has or has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

I came into my office this morning after being off for the weekend. Upon checking my voicemails, I received three messages inquiring the vaccination status of the officers that are employed with our police department. All three messages inquired whether our police department was going to mandate vaccinations of our officers.

First, all of the officers at our police department including myself took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Ohio. With that being said, it is my position, as the head of the Union City Ohio Police Department, that I will defend my officer’s civil liberties. I will NOT mandate any officer of the Union City Ohio Police Department to be vaccinated.

I am not Anti-Vaccine and I am not Pro-Vaccine. My personal views on this subject have not and will not be brought to the police department. What I am is PRO-FREEDOM. I believe all Americans have the right to choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated. It is my opinion that each and every American can make the choice themselves, with assistance from their medical provider.

I do believe that the federal government and state governments are acting as dictators when it comes to the vaccination mandates. There is one word that comes to mind as I see the foolish politicians (mostly the one in the White House) attempt to mandate vaccinations throughout our country, that one word is TYRANNY. The definition of Tyranny is a nation under cruel and oppressive government. If this isn’t an example of tyranny, then I don’t know what is. This is an absolute kick in the pants to the American People and mandates such as this will continue to divide our great country.

It is time for politicians to step back and quit violating the rights of the American people. One thing I can assure is that I will continue to protect the rights of our community and I will continue to stand behind protecting the rights of the American people.

If you have questions or would like to speak to me in regards to vaccination mandates please feel free to call me at 937-968-7744 ext. 1801 or email me at [email protected]

Respectfully,

Chief Mark S. Ater Jr.

Union City, Ohio, Police Department

