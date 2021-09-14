Garst Museum welcomes new employees

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum is pleased to announce that two new part-time employees, Nancy Hegemier and Jake Denney, joined the museum staff in early August.

Garst Museum CEO Dr. Clay Johnson stated that “the hiring of professionals to fill two newly created positions is a positive step forward in our goals of meeting our increasing financial needs, training and growing our dedicated volunteer workforce, and providing beneficial educational opportunities for our numerous school tour patrons. It is exciting to see our strategic plan goals moving forward with the creation of these two new positions and the enthusiasm our new staff members bring to the museum.”

Nancy Hegemier, a Darke County native, joins the Garst Museum as the development director, where she is responsible for developing and executing the Darke County Historical Society’s fundraising plans. Nancy has worked in roles of increasing responsibility focused on marketing, sales development, and community relations. She brings over 10 years of extensive experience working with corporate giving, sponsorships, and foundation grants. She is highly passionate about giving back to her community as she has served in volunteer roles and on several non-profit boards and committees.

Jake Denney, a graduate of Greenville High School and the University of Louisville in history, is the Garst Museum’s new education manager. He is currently pursuing additional studies at Indiana University in education. He looks forward to using his training in both fields, history and education, to manage the museum’s wonderfully knowledgeable docents while also recruiting new ones. “My goal at the Garst Museum is to inform people, both local and abroad, about the wealth of interesting people and events that have taken place in Darke County. I believe the history of this county is important, not only for the greater context of United States history, but also for the inspirational value that figures such as Annie Oakley and Lowell Thomas possess. Folks from Darke County have a historical reputation of accomplishing extraordinary things!”

To learn more, stop by The Garst Museum, located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, visit www.garstmuseum.org, or call 937-548-5250.