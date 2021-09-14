Bugher named Business Service Director

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities has named Christy Bugher as its next business services director.

Bugher will succeed Tonya Clark, who was named superintendent successor in May 2021. Clark will assume the role of superintendent on Jan. 1, 2021, upon the retirement of current Superintendent, Michael Beasecker, Dec. 31.

Bugher comes to Darke DD with 20 years of nonprofit experience. Most recently, she was the executive director of Darke County United Way. Bugher holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Criminology from The Ohio State University. She lives in Greenville with her husband, Brian, and her son, Josh.

“I am excited to join the Darke DD team as the next business services director,” stated Bugher. “It’s an honor to have been chosen for this position. I look forward to learning more about Darke DD and the individuals we serve.”

Clark added “I am very excited to work with Christy. She will be a tremendous asset to our agency and brings a lot of knowledge and excitement to her position.”

The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides a range of services and supports to over 450 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Darke County.