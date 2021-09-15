Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Damon, a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix, is a happy go lucky hound who is good with kids and other dogs. Damon is house and crate-trained. Damon knows how to sit, lay down and plays ball. Damon also loves treats. Damon weighs in at 53.4 lbs. and he did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Damon’s adoption fee is $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Omega, a 4-year-old female Husky mix, is very sweet girl who just loves when you show her attention. Omega loves her treats, and weighs in at 39 lbs. She did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Omega’s adoption fee is also $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Come in and meet Damon, Omega, and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.