City announces Rumpke fall clean up

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste, Inc. will provide Fall Clean Up service for the residents of the

City of Greenville during their scheduled pick up day the week of Oct. 11 to 15. (This is for large items only –no bags)

The following items WILL be accepted for removal: (limit of five large items)

—push type lawn mower

—refrigerator with Freon removed by a technician

—water heater, stove, washer, dryer

—bed springs or mattress

—furniture or lawn furniture

—bicycles

—television set, stereo equipment, microwave ovens, computer monitors

—carpet (cut and tied in no more than four-foot lengths)

—construction debris (cut and tied in no more than four-foot lengths)

—branches (bundled and tied in no more than 4 x 2-foot lengths and must have a yard waste sticker attached)

The following items WILL NOT be accepted for removal:

—no 50 to 65-gallon drums

—no fence rolls

—no hazardous waste

—no liquids

—no asbestos

—no gas propane bottles

—no tires

—no yard waste without stickers