Bradford man arrested for murder of child

Staff report

BRADFORD — A Bradford man is in the Miami County Jail after being arrested for murder.

On Sept. 13, 2021, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Bradford Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Vine Street, Bradford, on a report of a one-year-old child not breathing. The child was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Later, the child was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A criminal investigation was initiated by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives due to doctors concluding that the injuries present on the child were suspected abuse. The child, Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Sept. 14.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney approved a charge of murder against Joshua A. Mize, age 30, of Bradford. Mize was apprehended Wednesday morning in Clark County by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office after a brief manhunt subsequent to his fleeing on foot. Mize is also on active parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, having been paroled in May of this year. Mize was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office where he was incarcerated on the murder charge.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Children’s Services continue to investigate this matter.