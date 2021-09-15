Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® returns to in-person Sept. 25

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Park and the Annie Oakley Statue on Washington Avenue will be the site of this year’s Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 25 as the Walk returns to an in-person event.

The Darke County Walk to End ALZ raises money for research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000. Event co-chairs are Lisa Herron, owner of Bolyard Heating & Cooling and Alisha Weiss of Edward Jones.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans, with 30,000 right here in the Miami Valley. The Walk to End ALZ allows us to generate much needed awareness and support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and their families,” said Miami Valley Chapter VP of Development Karen Carter. “With the involvement and support of the community, we fight for the first survivor.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease. The Promise Garden Ceremony will feature multi-color flowers, with each color representing each person’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. This visually-striking display unites participants in the fight against Alzheimer’s and honors those affected by it.

The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9 a.m., followed by the 2-mile Walk. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the Walk at alz.org/walk. An option to “Walk From Home” as an individual or in teams in neighborhoods is available.

A layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and contactless QR code registration are available at the event. Staff will closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. If individuals choose to walk from home, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. During the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association has continued to offer education programs, personalized care consultations and support groups to families impacted by the disease. It is estimated that Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased 16 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people. Individuals can reach the Alzheimer’s Association through its 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.